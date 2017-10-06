PM returns home Saturday

TBT NEWS:

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returns home on Saturday wrapping up her three-week visit to the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The prime minister will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 9.20 am on Saturday after attending successfully the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York,” an Awami League press release said here today.

The Awami League will accord a mass reception to the prime minister and the party president on her return from the USA.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has made a fervent appeal to the people of all strata including leaders and workers of the party, its Dhaka North and South City units and associate bodies to make the reception an allout success by taking position at their respective places, the release said.

Sheikh Hasina reached New York on September 17 to join the UN’s annual event.

Winding up her 16-day official visit to the USA, she left Washington on Monday for London on her way back home.

After staying in the British capital for three days, the prime minister will return home on Saturday.

Sheikh Hasina travelled to the US capital from New York on September 22 after attending the 72nd UNGA session. After staying in Washington for a week, she was scheduled to return home on October 2 via London.

But the date was deferred as the prime minister underwent a gallbladder surgery at a Washington hospital on September 25.