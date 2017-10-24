PM receives donation cheques for relief fund

Dhaka – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday received cheques from three ministries, a government division and a private organization donated to the Prime Minister’s Relief and Welfare Fund, reports UNB.

She received the cheques at her office at noon, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

The Ministry of Public Administration, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Road Transport and Highways Division donated one day’s salary of their officials and employees to the fund.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, State Minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadique and State Minister for Youth and Sports Dr Biren Shikder handed over the cheques to the Prime Minister on behalf of their respective ministries and division.

Secretaries to the ministries concerned were present on the occasion.

On behalf of Aman Group Ltd, its Chairman Md Rafiqul Islam, Directors Md Tariqul Islam and Major General (retd) Sheikh Md Aman Hasan handed over a donation cheque to Sheikh Hasina.