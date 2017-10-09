PM mourns Bogra AL leader’s death

DHAKA – Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock at the death of Bogra District AL Advisory Council Member and former president of Shibganj Upazila AL Alhaj Moqbul Hossain, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, the prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

In a separate condolence message, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader also condoled the death of Moqbul Hossain.