PM condoles death of Ashraf’s wife

Dhaka – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Shila Islam, wife of Awami League (AL) presidium member and Public Administration Minister Syed Ashraful Islam, reports UNB.

The Prime Minister prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

Shila Islam breathed her last at 8:30 am (BST) at University College London Hospitals (UCLH) at the age of 57.

She was suffering from cancer for a long time.