Pledging conf on Rohingya crisis in Geneva today

DHAKA : The European Union will co-host a pledging conference on the Rohingya crisis with Kuwait in Geneva on Monday as more funding is needed to help the Rohingyas living in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The conference will be held in partnership with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Ahead of the conference, the EU has reiterated the need for an end to violence, including for the Myanmar authorities to cease military operations; on full humanitarian access to all humanitarian aid workers, including for the UN and international NGOs.

It also urged the Myanmar government to establish a credible and practical process for the voluntary return of all those who fled their homes to their places of origin. The conference will be an important moment for the international community to respond to and address this major refugee crisis.

“As co-host of this high-level event, the EU is actively encouraging all donors to contribute to a successful conference,” said Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.

It is an important moment to demonstrate solidarity, common approaches and a strong humanitarian face of the international community to meet the needs of the many people that have fled their homes, Christos said.