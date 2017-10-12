Permanent Language Monument to be built in The Hague

Dhaka – A permanent Language Monument will be built in The Hague following sustained persuasion by the Bangladesh Embassy, reports AP/UNB.

The Municipality of The Hague handed over a formal letter allotting a place in the lush green Zuiderpark of the city on Wednesday.

As a result, the long cherished dream of expatriate Bangladeshis of having a permanent Language Monument in the Netherlands is becoming a reality.

For the last two years, the Embassy had been regularly following up the proposal of establishing a permanent Language Monument with The Hague Municipality, the Embassy said on Thursday.

Observing Immortal Ekushey and International Mother Language Day in The Hague in an international atmosphere strengthened the demand of a permanent Language Monument.

Consequently a high powered committee headed by Mayor of The Hague unanimously approved the proposal of the Embassy.

To make the appeal of the International Mother Language Day universal a permanent Language Monument in this City of Peace and Justice could be an inspiration for other cities of the world who promote unity and diversity, said the Embassy.