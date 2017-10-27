People favour development and peace: Nasim

SIRAJGANJ: Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim yesterday said the people of the country favour continuation of development process in the country, reports BSS.

“The people have rejected destructive activities in the name of politics as they want development and peace,” he told a rally on Tekani Hafizia Madrasa ground at Kazipur in the district.

State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Narayan Chandra Chanda, leaders and activists of Awami League, among others, addressed the rally.

Nasim said, “There is no room for any election-time or caretaker government outside the purview of the constitution. We will not go beyond the constitution and there will be no benefit to talk much about the caretaker government system.”

