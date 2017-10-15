People have faith in ‘boat’: Mustafa Kamal

DHAKA – Planning Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said it has now been amply proved that the people of the country have faith in “boat”, election symbol of Awami League, to help continue ongoing development spree, reports BSS.

He was addressing a workers’ meeting on Nangalkot AR High School premises in Nangalkot upazila of Comilla district yesterday.

Presided over by AL Nangalkot upazila unit convenor Md Rafiqul Islam, leaders and workers of local AL, Krishok League, Mohila Awami League, Jubo League, Swechasebak League and Chhatra League were present at the meeting, said an official handout here.

Kamal said the present government has undertaken different development programmes in Comilla. An EPZ has been set up in Comilla where around 50,000 people got jobs, the minister said, adding the works of Comilla IT Park is progressing.