PayPal to start operation tomorrow

TBT NEWS:

PayPal, a global online payment system, will start its service in Bangladesh tomorrow, paving the way for hassle-free electronic money transfer and increasing access to foreign consumers as well as easing the collection of money for the freelancers of the country.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, information and communication technology (ICT) adviser to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will inaugurate the international gateway for online payment at a function at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city, an official of the ICT Division told BSS here today.

He said customers can receive the service from the nine commercial banks, including Sonali Bank, Rupali Bank and Social Islami Bank and the service will be extended gradually.

“The PayPal authorities have taken the decision after reviewing the potential and market of Bangladesh,” he added.

The official said the ICT adviser has provided all sorts of cooperation to launch the PayPal for providing the world’s most popular online money transfer service to the country’s people.

PayPal, available in more than 200 markets around the world, enables its account holders to receive money in more than 100 currencies, withdraw funds in 56 currencies and hold PayPal account balances in 25 currencies.