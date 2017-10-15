All parties must join polls to continue country’s progress: Nasim

DHAKA – Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim today said all political parties should refrain from violence and offer supports in the country’s progress towards prosperity through joining the next general election, reprts BSS.

“I hope all political parties will refrain from violence and subversive activities and cooperate in our progress towards prosperity through joining the next general election,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a discussion arranged marking the World Sight Day at the conference hall of the National Institute of Ophthalmology & Hospital (NIO&H) at Agargaon in the city.

National Eye Care under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) organised the event.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Zahid Maleque, Health

Services Division Secretary M Serajul Huq Khan, DGHS Director General Prof Abul Kalam Azad, its former Director General Prof Deen Mohd Noorul, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Line Director of National Eye Care (NEC) and Director of NIO&H Prof Dr Golam Mostafa read out keynote paper at the discussion, featuring eye care situation in Bangladesh.

Nasim, also the Presidium Member of Awami League said, “BNP’s demand for holding election without Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was not realistic and nothing will be happened behind our Constitutions”.

He also urged the people of the country to stand beside the Prime Minister for the next several years for building a successful country saying, “None, but Awami League government can make overall development and maintain peace across the country.”

“The country is politically stable now … for this steadiness we can make exemplary success of digitalization at every sector, including health,” he added.

About Rohingya crisis Nasim said, “World leaders are praising our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving shelters to Rohingyas with her motherly affection on humanitarian ground… But the Rohingya people, who were forcibly displaced from Myanmar, are temporary guest of Bangladesh and Myanmar must take them back.”

“We are proud that we have a courageous Prime Minister like Sheikh Hasina, who is a ‘Mother of Humanity’ giving Rohingyas shelter with basic facilities,” he added.