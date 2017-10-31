Outgoing Sri Lankan envoy calls on President

DHAKA – The outgoing Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Yasoja Gunasekera today called on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban here, reports BSS.

“During the meeting, the President appreciated proactive role of Sri

Lankan high commissioner in strengthening bilateral relations between the two south Asian nations,” President’s press secretary M Joynal Abedin briefed the newsmen.

He said the President expressed his satisfaction with the existing

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka bilateral relation.

Noting that the existing trade and investment relation between the two countries is excellent, Abdul Hamid hoped that these bilateral ties would further strengthened in the days to come.

He said Bangladesh and Sri Lanka share common culture and values as well as common approaches to most of the contemporary regional and global issues.

Recalling the visit of his Sri Lankan counterpart Maithripala Sirisena in Dhaka, President Hamid said this visit strengthened more the existing relation between the friendly countries.

The Sri Lankan envoy expressed her gratitude to the President for giving her continuous support during her assignment here.

“My country always gives importance to friendly relation with

Bangladesh,” the envoy added.

Concerned secretaries to the President were present.