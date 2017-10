NARAIL: A man was stabbed to death by rivals at Kalabaria village in Kalia upazila of the district yesterday, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam Sheikh, 40, son of Israfil Sheikh of the village.

Officer- in- Charge of Naragati Thana Mahbubur Rahman said being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narail Sadar Hospital for autopsy.