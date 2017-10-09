One killed in BSF firing along Kushtia border

Kushtia – A Bangladeshi national was allegedly shot to death by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Daulatpur border on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Bulbul Hossian, 24, a resident of Jamalpur village in Daulatpur upazila.

Sources at Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said a patrol team of BSF of Nasirapara camp in Nadia district of India opened fire at a gang of suspected drug smugglers numbering 7-8 while they were entering Bangladesh through the border around 2:00 am.

Later, police recovered the bullet-hit body from Mathurapur Bazar in the upazila.

Nayek Subedar Abdur Razzak, commanding officer of Jamalpur camp under BGB battalion-47, said they had heard that a Bangladeshi national sustained bullet injury by BSF men’s firing in the Indian territory but they could not trace the victim.