BENAPOLE: Police arrested a firearms trader with 9mm pistol, one magazine and two bullets from Ogrobult village under Sharsha upazila in Jessore last night, reports BSS.

The arrested was identified as Mamun Hossain, 25, son of Mazharul Islam of the area.

On secret information, a police team conducted a drive in the area around 8pm and arrested Mamun Hossain with the firearm and ammunitions, said officer-in-charge (OC) of Bag Achra Police Investigation Camp Ziaur Rahman Zia.