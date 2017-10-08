One held with 6 lakh Indian rupees at Benapole

BENAPOLE : Customs officials arrested a Bangladeshi national along with six lakh Indian rupees from Benapole check post area here on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Yakub Ali Mina, 40, son of Rajob Ali Mina, a resident of Muksudpur upazila in Gopalganj.

Jakir Hossain, additional commissioner of Benapole customs house, said tipped-off a team of Benapole customs officials conducted a drive in the check post area around 9:00 am and arrested Yakub.

Later, they recovered six lakh Indian rupees after searching his body. A case was filed.