One held with 10 gold bars at Benapole

Benapole – Customs intelligence arrested a suspected gold smuggler along with 10 pieces of gold bars worth abut TK 50 lakh from Benapole international check post on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Md Main Uddin, 26, son of Md Makbul Hossain of Muradnagor upazila in Comilla district.

Abdus Sadek, deputy commissioner of Benapole Customs Intelligence, said tipped-off, a team of customs intelligence conducted a drive here and arrested the man.

After searching his body, they recovered 10 pieces of gold bars. The seized gold bars were deposited to Benapole customs godown.

A case was filed.

The customs intelligence arrested five suspected gold smugglers along with 25 pieces of gold bars in the last seven days.