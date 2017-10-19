OMS programme creating positive impact in Narail

NARAIL: Rice selling activity under government’s Open Market Sale (OMS) programme continues at Narail Municipality, Lohagora and Kalia upazila headquarters of the district creating positive impact to the poor and low income people, reports BSS.

The needy people gather everyday at 17 centres in the district to purchase per kg rice at Tk 30 which is less than Tk 15 to 20 of market price.

Department of Food office sources said, the government has been conducting the OMS programme in the Narail municipality area, Lohagora and Kalia upazilas, which began in the district on September 18.

Now the poor people are happy over fair price of OMS rice which is available their purchasing capacity.

A total of 17 sale centres have been set up in the district where Rice is being sold everyday except Friday.

Of them, 11 sale centres have been set up in Narail municipality area, 3 in Lohagora upazila and 3 centres in Kalia upazila.

Five metric tonnes of rice sanctioned for 11 dealers in Narail municipality area, three tonnes rice for Lohagora upazila and three tonnes rice sanctioned for Kalia upazila.

Each of the consumers is allowed to purchase 5- kg of rice from the c entre and the price of per kg of rice has been fixed at taka 30, said Monjur Shaikh, a dealer of Laxmipasha bus stand area of the department.

Musfikur Rahman Liton, Mayor of Kalia Municipality said the programme had created positive impacts to the poor as they were purchasing Rice from the centres at reasonable prices fixed by the government.

District controller of Food (Acting) Monotosh Kumar Mojumder said, the programme would continue till starting the harvest of Aman paddy of the current season.