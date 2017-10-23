Observers’ work should not hamper voting process: CEC

DHAKA, – Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) K M Nurul Huda today called upon the election observers to perform their duties impartially and in such a way so that the overall voting process would not be hampered during the next general election, reports BSS.

“The observatory organisations should remain alert as no political elements can get their names enrolled as election observers,” he said while holding a meeting with a delegation of 25 observers at EC Secretariat at Agargaon here.

He stressed the need for giving training to observers, saying, “We hope that the observers who will work at the field levels during the elections must be imparted with appropriate training in this regard.”

The EC has started dialogues with the stakeholders as part of the implementation of the EC announced work plan ahead of the 11th national election.

The EC has already held meetings with civil society members on July 31 and media personalities on August 16 and 17.

It also held dialogues with 40 registered political parties from August 24 to October 19.

The election commission will hold meetings with women leaders and election experts on October 23 and 24 respectively.