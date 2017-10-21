No visible progress in Tonu murder probe even after 19 months

COMILLA : Though 19 months have elapsed since the murder of Victoria College student Sohagi Jahan Tonu there has been no significant headway in the investigation of the gruesome murder, reports UNB.

Family members and local elite expressed anger and frustration as the killers are yet to be indentified.

Sohagi Jahan Tonu, a second-year history student of Comilla Victoria College and a member of Victoria College Theatre, was found dead at Comilla Mainamati Cantonment on March 20, 2016 after she went out of her residence for private tuition.

Her murder sparked a huge public outcry and people from home and abroad demanded justice for the college girl.

Doctors at forensic department of Comilla Medical College and Hospital conducted two autopsies on her body but their reports did not mention any clear cause of her death.

In May last year, CID told media that semen of three men were found in DNA test but the officials concerned denied to make any comment over further development.

Civil society members in the district expressed their doubt over the trial as the investigators of Tonu murder case are yet to identify the killers, let alone arresting anyone 19 months into the incident.

Sushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujon) Comilla unit joint general secretary Maimuna Akter Rubi said the country has been witnessing everyday torture on women and murder. Trial of Tonu murder is a must for preventing those incidents, she added.

The case has been lying with the CID for long without substantial progress, said Gonojagoron Mancha Comilla unit organiser Khairul Alam Raihan.

“I hope that I will see the trial of my daughter’s murder before my death,” Tonu’s mother Anwara Begum said breaking down into tears.

Jalaluddin Ahmed, investigation officer of the case and senior assistant superintendent of CID police in Comilla, said they have been working to identify the killers of Tonu.

He, however, did not disclose further details about the investigation.