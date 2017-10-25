No scope for analysis over polls-time govt: Nasim

DHAKA – Awami League Presidium Member and Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammad Nasim said here today there is no room for any election-time or caretaker government outside the purview of the constitution, reports BSS.

“It is a settled issue that the next general election will be held in accordance with the constitution and there is no option left for scrutiny over the polls-time government or caretaker government as enough analysis has been done over the issue,” he said as the chief guest while inaugurating a two-day health camp of Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) at Segunbagicha here.

In association with Novo Nordisk, DRU has arranged the health camp for its members and their family inmates to prove treatment for diabetes on the first day and eye treatment on the second day.

“We will not go beyond the constitution and there will be no benefit to talk much about the caretaker government system and it will not happen again what happened 10 years ago,” Nasim said, asking BNP to keep trust in the people as they will choose their government through voting.

He requested all to be cautious about diabetes as the disease has been spreading across the country.

Talking about Rohingya, the minister said, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave shelters to Rohingyas with motherly love and affection which has made her ‘Mother of Humanity’. We are giving them treatment after opening health camps and there is no health risk for Bangladeshi people due to Rohingyas.”

DRU president Sakhawat Hossain Badsha presided over the function while DRU executive body member Nurul Islam Hasib conducted the function.

Among others, President of Diabetic Association of Bangladesh Dr AK Azad, project director of community clinic Prof Dr. Abul Hashem Khan, DRU general secretary Mursalin Nomani and chief executive officer of National Health Care Network Dr MA Samad spoke on the occasion.