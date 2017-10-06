No prior appointment required for Indian tourist visa in Mirpur

TBT NEWS:

Indian High Commission in Dhaka today announced that the applicants for tourist visa to India can walk-in and submit their applications at Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Mirpur without prior appointment from October 10 onwards.

The applications will be accepted between 8.30am and 12.30pm, an Indian high Commission press release said here today.

The tourist visa applicants will not be required to submit confirmed tickets to India, it said.

The other existing walk-in schemes of submission of visa applications for non-tourist visas including Medical Visa, Business, Conference and other types of visas will continue as before, the release said.

Separate counters for walk-in tourist visas for senior citizens and freedom fighters will also continue, it added