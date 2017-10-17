No extortionists, terrorists to get AL membership: Quader

DHAKA, – Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today asked all not to allow any extortionist, terrorist and the members of communal force as the member of the party anyhow, reports BSS.

“Extortionists, terrorists and members of the communal force will not be allowed in Awami League,” Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said while inaugurating the AL’s member collection campaign and renewal of old memberships organized by Dhaka South City Unit of AL at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

The AL general secretary said, “You have to collect party members visiting door-to-door and not to using any force. . . You have to pick up educated, gentle and the people who believe in the spirit of 1971 Liberation War.”

He also called for collecting new members from the women folk and young chaps.

Quader urged the party leaders and workers to forge unity forgetting differences and classifications in the party. “Unite the party so that we can win in the next election.”

Dhaka South City unit of AL president Abul Hasnat presided over the programme.

Food Minister Advocate Quamrul Islam, AL office secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Dhaka south city unit of AL general secretary Shahe Alam Murad, joint-general secretary Abdul Haque Sabuj and organizing secretary Hedayetul Islam Swapon, among others, were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Obaidul Quader started the programme through renewing the AL membership of Abul Hasnat, Shahe Alam Murad.