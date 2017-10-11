No BNP support for Jamaat hartal: Rizvi

Dhaka – BNP on Wednesday said it did not support Thursday’s hartal called by its one of the key alliance partners, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, protesting the arrest of its top leaders, including Ameer Maqbul Ahmad, reports UNB.

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office on Wednesday afternoon, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said their party has no decision to support the hartal.

Replying to a question whether their party has any support for Jamaat’s hartal, the BNP leader said, “Our party secretary-general issued a statement demanding the release of those arrested. Our party’s programme is limited to it in this regard, and we’ve nothing else out of it.”

As journalists pressed him to give a clear answerer whether they support the hartal or not, Rizvi said he did not get any direction from the party high-command about it.

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday called the countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for Thursday to register its protest against the arrest and remand of its top leaders, including Ameer Maqbul Ahmad.

Earlier on Monday night, detectives arrested Jamaat Ameer Maqbul Ahmad, its Nayeb-e-Ameer Mia Golam Parwar, also a former MP from Khulna-5 constituency, Secretary-General Dr Shafiqur Rahman and six other party leaders from the city’s Uttara area.

A team of Detective Branch of police arrested them from a house at Road-3 of Sector-11 while they were allegedly holding a clandestine meeting.