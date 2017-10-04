No bar to deduct 5 marks in Medical admission: SC

DHAKA : The Supreme Court has cleared way for government to deduct five marks from second time medical admission seekers, reports UNB.

The five-member regular bench of Appellate Division, led by acting Chief Justice Abdul Wahhab Miah on Wednesday passed the order after hearing the appeal filed by the state seeking a stay order on High Court order.

In fact, the regular appeal bench upheld the decision of the vacation chamber bench that stayed the HC stay order on government decision to deduct five marks in medical admission. Advocate Eunus Ali Akond moved for the petition while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam stood for the Heath Ministry.

Earlier on September 12, the High Court stayed an order on the government’s decision to deduct five marks for second time medical admission seekers.

Besides, the court also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why the government’s decision to deduct marks from second time admission seekers would not be declared as ‘illegal’ and ‘unlawful’.

Health Secretary, director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and four others have been asked to reply the rule within four weeks.

Later on September 14, the vacation chamber bench of Justice Hasan Foez Siddique stayed the High Court order that stayed an order of the government to deduct five marks for second time medical admission seekers, after hearing the appeal filed by the state seeking a stay order on HC order. The chamber judges also sent the appeal filed by the state to the regular Appellate Division bench for further hearing. On the day, Attorney General Mahbubey Alam, who moved for the state, said following this order, there is no bar to deduct five marks of second-time admission seekers in medical and dental colleges.