Nine killed in Narsingdi road accidents

NARSINGDI – At least nine persons were killed and several others injured in two separate road accidents on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Kandail area under Sadar and Shibpur upazilas of the district this morning, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Babul, 32, Jobair Ahmed, 35, Razaul, 35, Abul Khair Bashar 32, Iqbal Ahmed, 32, and driver of the micro Babul Hossain ,35, Sujan Miah, 28, Masum Billah, 40, and Arman Miah,50.

Quoting locals police said a Narayanganj-bound bus from Narsingdi collided head-on with a Sylhet-bound microbus around 6 am in Kandail area under Sadar upazila of the district leaving four people dead on the spot.

Later, two people died on their way to hospital.

Meanwhile, a Habiganj-bound bus of Diganta Paribahan from Dhaka collided head-on with a Velanagor-bound human haulier from Itakhala around 10 am in Kararchar area under Shibpur upazila of the district, leaving Shojan Miah, 28, dead on the spot.

Later, two other people, Musam Billah, 40, and Arman Miah, 50, succumbed to their injuries at Narsingdi General Hospital.

Two separate cases were filed with Sadar and Shibpur police stations in this connection.