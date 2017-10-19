Nazrul made PM’s additional press secretary

DHAKA, – The government has appointed Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Md Nazrul Islam (additional secretary) as the premier’s additional press secretary, reports BSS.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard today.

Nazrul, an information cadre official of 1984 batch, has been serving as the PM’s deputy press secretary since 2009.

Apart from his professional work, he is involved in writing and the number of books authored by him is three.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television aired a number of dramas written by Nazrul.