National Youth Day tomorrow: President, PM issue messages

DHAKA – National Youth Day will be observed across the country tomorrow in a befitting manner, reports BSS.

This year’s theme of the day is “Juboder Jagaran, Bangladesher Unnyayan” (Awakening of Youths, Development of Bangladesh).

Government and non-government organizations have taken elaborate programmes to mark the day.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

They greeted the youth community on the occasion and wished all programmes of the day a success.

On the occasion of the day, Youth and Sports Ministry today brought out a youth-procession from the Central Shaheed Minar aimed at creating awareness among the youths. Parading main streets of the city, the procession ended coming in front of the National Press Club.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Dr. Shri Biren Sikder, Deputy Minister Arif Khan Joy, Secretary of the Ministry Md. Ashadul Islam and Director General of Youth Development Department Anwarul Karim joined the procession, among others.

In a message marking the day, President Abdul Hamid said the youths are the main component of the country’s development and progress.

“They (youths) are courageous, dynamic, promising and creative. Their innovative capacity, freshness, courage, sincerity and skill play a vital role in the development of the country and the nation,” he said.

The President recalled the important role of the youth force in the language movement, the War of Independence in 1971 and other movements and hoped that the youth force would utilize their talents and creativity for the progress of the country.

Abdul Hamid said the government has declared ‘Vision 2021’ and ‘Vision 2041’ to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for building the country as ‘Sonar Bangla’. The role of youths is essential in this regard, he added.

In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the youth, who constitutes one-third of the country’s total population, is the driving force of the nation, valuable asset of the country and the symbol of dream and potentiality of the people.

The government is implementing various projects and youth programmes across the country to involve the youth in the country’s mainstream development activities, she said, adding “Employment has already been created for 111,699 unemployed male and female youths through National Service Programme and they were given about Taka 300 crore as savings from the training period allowance”.

Sheikh Hasina said the present government has been imparting training in various trades, including information technology, vocational issues and agriculture, to the youth aimed at turning them into skilled human resources.

“We are working relentlessly to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) alongside achieving the status of middle income country by 2021 and developed country by 2041,” the premier said and hoped that the youths will play a vital role in achieving these targets.

She also hoped that the youths will contribute to build “Sonar Bangla” (golden Bengal) as dreamt by the greatest Bangalee of all time and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, utilizing immense potentials.