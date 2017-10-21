National Road Safety Day tomorrow

DHAKA – The National Road Safety Day will be observed tomorrow amid different programmes including rally and discussion in the capital, reports BSS.

This year’s theme of the day is: ‘Sabdhane Chalabo Gari, Nirapode Fhirbo Bari’ (Drive carefully, Return home safely).

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.

President Hamid, in his message, said the road safety issue is very important nowadays as the number of vehicles and its speed is increasing gradually with the increasing of the number of passengers.

Hamid said the accident is occurring regularly which claim valuable lives every day on the roads and highways.

He said the government takes massive programmes including one way movement, national highways upgraded into four lanes, constructing dividers, setting up cautious sign boards and training programmes for drivers to make safe the roads.

But, Hamid said, many passengers died every day due to the competition of drivers, unskilled drivers, overloading, lake of adequate rest and training, violating traffic rules, lake of proper implementation of law and social unawareness.

“I hope that the drivers, owners, concerned organizations, pedestrian and law enforcement agencies will play their effective role along with the government,” he said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “Bangladesh is committed to reduce the number of injured and killed people at the half by the 2020 as per the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011-2020 and Goal-3.6 of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

“I think that the observing of the National Road Safety Day will create more awareness among the people,” she said.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said, created a proper transportation system within a short time by repairing and reconstructing the war ravaged roads.

The present government is also constructing the infrastructure of highways as suitable to the 21st century, she added.

“We are working to create a sustainable, safe and excellence road infrastructure as well as modern mass transport system,” Sheikh Hasina said.

The government also upgraded different highways into four lanes, constructed new roads, bridge-culvert, flyover and bypass, she said.

“I believe that the safe road will be ensured if the private and concerned transport organizations will work with the government,” the Prime Minister said.

They wished the success of all programmes of the day.

Marking the day, a discussion will be held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium at 10 am. Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will address the discussion as the chief guest.