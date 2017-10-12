National Girl Child Day Friday

Dhaka – The National Girl Child Day will be observed in the country on Friday. The theme of this year’s day is ‘Rise of girl children will bring progress for country’, reports UNB.

Different government, non-government and socio-cultural organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes to make the day.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.

In his message, the President said there is a big world of girl children beyond being a daughter, wife and mother.

“It’s possible to empower women by ensuring their participation in family, society, country and state activities apart from scope for expressing their opinions freely. For that we have to ensure a congenial environment, including education, health and security, for them to grow up.”

The President also called for ensuring rights and security of girl children apart from raising awareness in this regard.

The Prime Minister greeted all girl children of the country as well as the world on the occasion.

She urged all to come forward along with the government to ensure overall protection and development of girl children.

Bangladesh is observing the day since 2000.