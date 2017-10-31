Nasim for recruiting medical technologists for vacant posts

DHAKA – Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim today suggested starting recruitment process of medical technologists for empty posts at the public hospitals across the country, reports BSS.

The recommendation came out at a meeting on private medical college

managing policy at Secretariat here with the minister in the chair, said a press release.

State Minister for Health Ministry Zahid Maleque, Secretary Foyez Ahmed, columnist Syed Abul Maksud, former Bangladesh Medical Association President Dr Mahmud Hasan, among others, were present at the event.

The meeting also recommended initiating admission procedure at eight private medical colleges which was suspended by the government.

These colleges are Ad-Din Basundhara Medical College, Ashiyan Medical

College, Sahabuddin Medical College, Northern International Medical College, CARE Medical College, Aichi Medical College and Saphena Women Dental College.