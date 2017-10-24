Nasim for enhanced budgetary allocation for health sector

DHAKA – Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim today called for increasing budgetary allocation for the health sector to ensure nutrition for women and girls population in the country, reports BSS.

“Though the country has achieved remarkable successes in the health sector over the last eight years but we need to do more for ensuring nutrition …For ensuring nutrition for women and girls more budgetary allocation is required,” he said.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a roundtable titled ‘Investment in Country’s Nutrition Sector for Women and Girls’ at the Daily Prothom Alo office in city’s Karwan Bazar area organised by the daily in collaboration with Nutrition International.

Simin Hossain Rimi, MP and Directorate General of Family Planning Dr Kazi Mustafa Sarwar also spoke.