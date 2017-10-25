Nahid urges teachers to discharge duties with sincerity

DHAKA – Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid today urged teachers to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication to improve quality of education, reports BSS.

“Teachers are the main force for building new generation. So, you (teachers) have to perform duties with dedication to develop skilled workforce,” he told a rally in the auditorium of Azimpur Govt. Girls School and College, an official release said.

Director General of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Dr SM Prof Wahiduzzaman and Chairman of Dhaka Education Board Prof Md Mahbubur Rahman, among others, addressed the function with Principal of the college Hasibur Rahman in the chair.

Nahid said, “We are providing training and other facilities to the teachers for enhancing their skill to ensure better contribution to improve standard of education.”

He called upon mothers to become more aware about their children so that they may not be misguided by evil forces.