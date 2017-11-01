Nahid re-elected UNESCO General Conference’s Vice-President

DHAKA – Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid has been re-elected as Vice-President (VP) of the ongoing 39th session of the UNESCO General Conference at its headquarters in Paris, reports BSS.

He is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the UNESCO General Conference which is taking place from October 30 to November 14, said an official press release issued here today.

Ministers and senior officials of the 195 member states, 10 associate members and representatives of different UN agencies, media and NGOs are taking part in the conference.

Zohour Alaoui from Morocco has been elected as the President of the conference, the release added.

Bangladesh Education Minister Nahid will serve as the Vice-President of the UNESCO General Conference for the 2017-2019 terms. Earlier he also served as Vice-President of the 38th session of the UNESCO General Conference for 2015-2017 terms, the release added.

Nahid will deliver national statement on the general policy debate of the conference on November 4.

Earlier, on November 1, he will meet the ministers and the heads of the delegation of E-9 countries as the chairman of the E-9 Forum.

The Bangladesh delegation includes secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Md Sohorab Hossain, Ambassador-Designate and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to UNESCO Kazi Imtiaz Hossain, additional secretary of Secondary and Higher Education Division Chowdhury Mufad Ahmed and secretary of the Bangladesh National Commission for UNESCO (BNCU) Mohammad Monjur Hossain.