Nahid for making BD knowledge-technology exporter

Dhaka – Stressing on the importance of changing the traditional idea of higher education, Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid on Sunday said a strategic plan will be adopted soon for the development of tertiary education to build a developed and modern nation, reports UNB.

“The government has been working to improve the country’s higher education system and by 2030 a strategic plan will be adopted for higher education. For this reason, different committees have submitted their recommendations and a draft plan has been prepared,” he said.

The minister was addressing a workshop on the Draft Strategic Plan for Higher Education in Bangladesh 2017-2030 under University Grants Commission’s Higher Education Quality Enhancement Project (HEQEP).

HEQEP organised the workshop in association with the Education Ministry and the World Bank at the city’s Cirdap auditorium.

Nahid also said a Higher Education Commission will be formed to improve the quality of higher education.

Traditionally students of higher education are now going to universities and attending lectures, he said, adding: “After five years, they appear in examinations and complete their higher education but we have to change the idea of higher education.”

“Now we’re importing knowledge, technology. We want to reverse it and want to be an exporter of knowledge and technology,” the minister said underscoring the need for quality human resource for that.

Universities can play a great role by preparing good teachers for every sector, he added.

Nahid said the main aim of education is to prepare the new generation with modern education, knowledge and skill so that they can build a modern and developed Bangladesh.

About the Draft Strategic Plan for Higher Education in Bangladesh 2017-2030, he hoped that the UGC will soon prepare a proper strategic plan for higher education with the help of education experts which will help students largely.

World Bank senior education specialist Yoko Nagashima said the strategic plan is important for the country’s development.

Technical Madrasah Education Division Secretary M Alamgir, Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary M Sohrab Hossain and UGC Chairman Abdul Mannan and vice-chancellors of different private and public universities were present at the workshop.