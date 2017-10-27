Nahid for improving standard of education of national university

GAZIPUR: Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid yesterday urged the authorities to take necessary measures to improve quality of college education under national university, reports BSS.

“The national university has been successful for reducing session jam, which virtually is contributing to improve overall academic atmosphere at those college affiliated with university” he told a discussion on the campus of the national university, an official release said.

Nahid said the government has expended the opportunity of higher education across the country for all students. “Students are easily receiving higher education as we have expanded facilities for higher education up to the upazila level,” he added.

Nahid said, “There are nearly 30 lakh students at the higher education level. Of them, 70 percent students are studying at the national university.”