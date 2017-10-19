Nagorik Oikya seeks election-time govt

DHAKA : Nagorik Oikya on Thursday placed a 12-point proposal, including holding the next polls under an election-time neutral administration, dissolving parliament before the polls and deployment of army with magistracy power, for ensuring a credible national election, reports UNB.

Its convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, on behalf of the party, placed the suggestions at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club. “The national election is unlikely to be minimally credible under the current government. So, we strongly oppose the polls to be held under it,” he said.

Manna said their party believes that a free, fair, credible, neutral and inclusive election can be held under an election-time impartial government.

He also said it will be easier for working out the framework of an election-time neutral government through talks if the political parties reach an understating over holding the polls under it. Manna also thinks the Election Commission can take steps for holding talks with political parties for working out the election-time government framework. The party’s other proposals include not using electronic voting machines, bringing most polling stations under CCTV cameras, enlisting expatriate Bangladeshis in the voter list, strong enforcement of the election code of conduct, and preparing a code of conduct for the media for ensuring their neutral role.