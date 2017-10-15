Myanmar to be urged repeatedly to take back Rohingyas: Home Minister

Gazipur – Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said during his ensuing visit to Myanmar he will repeatedly urge the authorities there to take back the Rohingyas who were forced to flee into Bangladesh, reports UNB.

“We will discuss with the Myanmar government so that the Rohingya people can lead their life safely after their return to their homeland,” said the Minister while talking to reporters after attending a programme at Shafipur Ansar VDP academy.

Referring to the claim of the Myanmar army chief that Rohingyas are not Myanmar nationals, the Home Minister said that if anyone denies history it will be denial of truth. ” Historically Rohingyas are Myanmar nationals.”

Earlier the Myanmar army chief said that Rohingyas are not native. The Rohingya were brought into the country by British colonialists.

The Home Minister attended a concluding programme of ‘Basic Training and Masters in Human Security Course’ of 34th BSC cadre (Ansar) officials.

Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin, was also present at the programme.

The Home Minister will leave here for Myanmar on October 23 on a 4-day visit to discuss Rohingya issue, aiming to send them back to their homeland through diplomatic efforts.