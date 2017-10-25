Myanmar to take back Rohingya people

TBT NEWS:

Myanmar today agreed to take back the Rohingya people, forced out of their homes in the Rakhine state of that country and pushed into Bangladesh, side by side with implementing the Kofi Annan report.

Both Myanmar and Bangladesh would form a joint working group in this regard by November 30. A decision to this effect was taken at a bilateral meeting held at the Home Ministry level between Bangladesh and Myanmar on security and law enforcement matters at Naypyidaw, the capital of the Myanmar.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, now in Myanmar on an official visit leading a 12-member Bangladesh delegation, is scheduled to make a courtesy call on Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi tomorrow at 10.00 am (local time), according to a message received here today from the Myanmar capital.

The title of today’s meeting held between the two countries was “Cooperation with Myanmar and Bangladesh: Ministerial Meeting on Security and Law Enforcement Matters,” where the cooperation between Bangladesh and Myanmar including the security and law enforcement issues also came up for discussion. During the meeting, both the sides also signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), the message sent by Bangladesh Home Ministry’s Public Relations Officer Sharif Mahmood Apu said.

Earlier, senior officials of Bangladesh and Myanmar held another meeting at the secretary level. Secretary of public security division of home ministry Mostafa Kamal Uddin led the Bangladesh side, while Myanmar’s secretary Yuen Tin mayent led his country’s 16-member delegation at the meeting.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at the head of a 12-member Bangladesh delegation left here yesterday for Myanmar on a three-day official visit to resolve different issues, including Rohingya crisis, with the Myanmar government.