Myanmar must take back Rohingyas: Nasim

DHAKA : Awami League Presidium Member and 14-party alliance spokesman Mohammad Nasim yesterday said the Rohingya people, who were forcibly displaced from Myanmar, are temporary guest of Bangladesh and Myanmar must take them back, reports BSS.

“The repressed Rohingya people will go their home on the basis of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s five-point proposal placed at the United Nations General Assembly for a permanent solution,” he said at a press conference after a meeting of central 14-party grand alliance at AL president’s political office at Dhanmondi here.

The meeting was held to make the mass reception to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a success on her return home on October 7.

Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Workers Party General Secretary Fazley Hossain Badsha, JSD General Secretary Shirin Akthar, AL Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, Deputy Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Tarikat Federation Secretary General MA Awal and Ganatantri Party General Secretary Dr Shahdat Hossain, among others, were present in the meeting.

Nasim, also the health and family welfare minister, said, “The Election Commission is holding dialogues with all stakeholders and our alliance components have also been invited for talks…We have a decision that all parties of the alliance will propose that the next election will be held under the incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.”