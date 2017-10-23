Myanmar must take back its nationals, Sushma tells Hasina

DHAKA : Visiting Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said Myanmar must take back its nationals as there should be a permanent solution to the crisis, reports UNB.

Sushma Swaraj said this when she met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

“Myanmar must take back their nationals… this is a big burden for Bangladesh. How long will Bangladesh bear it? There should be a permanent solution to this crisis,” Sushma was quoted as saying.

Ihsanul Karim said the Indian Foreign Minister called on the international community to contribute to social and economic development of the Rakhine State of Myanmar.

About terrorist acts in Rakhine, Sushma said terrorists can be punished. “Why innocent people?” she said.

Sushma appreciated the Bangladesh stance and the Prime Minister for showing humanitarian attitude to the forcibly displaced people of Myanmar.

On the recent visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Myanmar, she said Modi told Aung San Suu Kyi that she has a very bright international image and why should destroy it.

The Indian Foreign Minister said she during her meeting with her Bangladesh counterpart AH Mahmood Ali discussed various issues, including the delay of some projects under the Line of Credit.

She also expressed her satisfaction over the current state of Indian-Bangladesh relation.

Ihsanul Karim said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told the Indian minister that Bangladesh has given shelter to Rohingyas on humanitarian ground and mentioned that Bangladesh has engagement with Myanmar and Bangladesh’s Home Minister will visit Myanmar shortly.

During the meeting, Sushma gifted to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina memorabilia of the Liberation War of 1971 to be displayed in the Liberation War Museum.

The memorabilia includes military equipment used by the joint forces of India and Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971 as well as large number of artifacts and documents, including historical photographs, archival audio and video clippings, maps, battle records, newspaper clippings, documentary films etc.

Based on a request received from the Bangladesh National Museum, the government of India has gifted one MI-4 helicopter, two PT-6 tanks and 25 different kinds of arms.

India also gifted the colour copy of the original surrender certificate, colour copy of original refugee relief postal stamps, colour copies of refugee relief postal stationeries, colour copies of original leaflets airdropped in Bangladesh.

The memorabilia is proposed to be displayed at Bangladesh National Museum and Museum of Independence situated at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan.

Foreign Minister Mahmood Ali, PM’s Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali, Principal Secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury were present at the meeting from Bangladesh side, while Indian Foreign Secretary Dr S Jaishankar and Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Harsh Vardhan Shringla were present from Indian side.