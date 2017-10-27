Murder accused killed in Kushita ‘gunfight’

TBT NEWS:– An accused in a murder case was reportedly killed in a gunfight between his cohorts and police at Joynabaz in Kumarkhali upazila early Friday.

The deceased, Anwar Hossain, 27, was wanted in a case filed for killing Raqibul Islam, an expatriate, of Kumarkhali upazila and son of Asmat Ali of Kumarkhali upazila.

Abdul Khaleque, officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali Police Station, said police arrested Anwar from Badhbazar on Thursday, and recovered a bloodstained t-shirt, rope and a sack, used in the murder from his residence.

Acting on his information, a police team along with the accused went to the area to arrest other accused around 3 am, the OC said.

Sensing the law enforcers’ presence, the associates of Anwar opened fire on police, prompting them to retaliate, triggering a gunfight.

At one stage, Anwar caught in the line of fire and sustained bullet wounds. He was taken to General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Four policemen, including SI Rashid, were injured during the gunfight.

One firearm, two bullets and two sharp weapons were recovered from the spot.