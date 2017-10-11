Munshiganj bus plunge kills 3

Munshiganj – Three people, including two women, were killed and ten others injured when a bus plunged into a pond at Raushunia Daniapara in Sirajdikhan upazila on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Salma Begum, 35, Geeta Paul, 60, and bus driver Swapon Miah, 35.

Kazi Maksuda Lima, the senior assistant superintendent of Munshiganj Police, said the Tongibari-bound ‘SS Paribahan’ bus from Dhaka skidded off the road and fell into the pond around 4 pm as its driver lost control over the steering, leaving 13 people injured.

The injured were taken to Sirajdikhan Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared three of them dead and referred one to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

On information, divers from local fire service station went to the spot and launched a salvage operation.