Mukundalal Sarker’s 38th death anniv Friday

Dhaka – Friday is the 38th anniversary of death of Mukundalal Sarker, a prominent leader of the anti-British Movement and a war veteran of 1971, reports UNB.

Special prayers will be offered and a discussion will be held at the Dhanmondi residence of Mukundalal’s younger son Ajit Kumar Sarkar, a senior journalist, in the evening.

His second son Manindra Nath Sarker, editor of Education Today and columnist, third son Subash Sarker, General Manager of MR Engineering, and Ajit Kumar Sarker have requested all to pray for eternal peace of their father’s departed soul.

Mukundalal was born in 1909 at Dharmaryer Bari Village in Muksedpur upazila of Gopalganj district. During his long political career, he played an important role in building a strong resistance against the imperialist forces and actively participated in the movement against Zamindary system. He was detained for several times for his role against the British rule.

Mukundalal was imprisoned under defence of Pakistan rule in 1965. He was very close to Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Sher-e- Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As part of social welfare activities, he established several colleges, high schools and primary schools in different areas of Gopalganj and Khulna, said a press release on Thursday.