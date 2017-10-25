Muhith for championing principles to achieve SDGs

DHAKA – Finance Minister AMA Muhith today underscored the need for championing the principles for effective development cooperation among the global community to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reports BSS.

“To attain the SDGs, it is absolutely important to champion our principles,” he said while delivering his closing remarks as the chair at the 14th steering committee meeting of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation (GPEDC) at the Sonargaon hotel in the city.

The minister said the global community must include and serve a rapidly changing development community by focusing on the existing opportunities presented by the forms of development cooperation, including South-South and Triangular Co-operation and evolving private sector engagement for development.

He said the global partnership strengths include diversity, inclusion and equality. “These attributes lie into the heart of the global partnership mission and unique relevance,” he added.

Describing the outcome of the meeting, Muhith said each group has a clear plan of action and targets to achieve. “We will continue to ensure that this process is inclusive and multi stakeholder, under the steering committee’s overall guidance,” he added.

He said the meeting also considered how the global partnership can focus further than ever on impact in counties cooperating for their development, including by drawing on the global partnership initiatives.

Referring to the fourth Busan Global Partnership Forum, Muhith strongly encouraged the members of the steering committee of the GPEDC to attend the forum, which will be held on 21-22 November, 2017 at Busan of Korea. Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry will organise the forum.

Among others, Head of the Global Partnerships and Policies Division of the Development Co-operation Directorate at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development Nadine Gbossa attend the meeting.

Realising the 2030 agenda for sustainable development requires the mobilisation and effective use of all types of development resources. The GPEDCP provides a unique platform to advance the effectiveness of development efforts by all actors, to deliver results that are long-lasting and contribute to the achievement of the SDGs.

It supports and ensures accountability for the implementation of shared principles and differentiated commitments at the political level. It contributes to the strengthening of the global partnership for sustainable development.

Through its multi-stakeholder platform, the Global Partnership provides practical support and guidance and shares knowledge to boost development impact with a strong country focus to implement internationally agreed effectiveness principles at country level – country ownership, a focus on results, inclusive partnerships and transparency and mutual accountability.