Momen urges UNSC to solve Rohingya, Palestine crises

DHAKA : Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, Masud Bin Momen urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take combined and firm steps for permanent solution of humanitarian crises of displaced Rohigyas and Palestine, reports UNB.

He made the call joining an open debate at UNSC on ongoing situation in Middle East, including Palestine, on Wednesday, said a press release.

Ambassador Momen said, “We are realising the dreadfulness of the crisis through giving shelter and humanitarian assistance to a vast number of displaced Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh to escape persecution in Myanmar. So, we expressed our deep concern over humanitarian crisis of Palestine people and illegal occupation in Palestine landscape.”

“We expect combined and firm steps of UNSC to make bilateral diplomatic efforts between Bangladesh and Myanmar a success to solve the crisis as the country has been tackling Rohingya crisis for last three decades,” the Permanent Representative to UN said.

He also stressed on consensus of UNSC for peaceful, lawful and permanent solution to those longstanding crises. “If it did not do so, those permanent problems will create serious threat to global and regional peace and security,” Momen warned.

Mentioning Prime Minister’s firm stance regarding the Palestine issue, the envoy said Bangladesh government and its people have been extending supports to the rightful battle of Palestine people to establish sovereign and sustainable Palestine state through the two state solution framework making East Jerusalem their capital city.