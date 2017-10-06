MNP to begin in January, hopes Tarana

DHAKA : The much awaited mobile number portability (MNP) service will be introduced in January for the mobile phone users, as the telecom regulator has selected an operator for it. “Selection of MNP operator has almost been finalized, but we have not given the license formally, as we are waiting for the final approval of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” State Minister for Posts and Telecommunications Tarana Halim told BSS.

It would take some time for necessary formalities, but “we are optimistic to introduce the service in January for the mobile phone users,” she added.

Officials said the regulator -Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) – has recommended joint venture firm Infozillion BD Teletech Consortium for the license, as it has positioned on top obtaining the highest marks from the technical evaluation committee among the five firms.

The Posts and Telecommunications Division (PTD) forwarded the recommendation of BTRC to the Prime Minister’s Office for final approval, said Tarana Halim.

BTRC recommendation showed that Infozillion BD Teletech Consortium has scored 92 followed by Greentech Mediation Limited 87, Brazil-Bangladesh Consortium 84, REVE Number Limited 82 and Royal Green Limited 53.

Infozillion BD Teletech Consortium is a joint venture of Infozillion BD Limited and Teletech D.O.O, Slovenia where the foreign partner has 55.9 percent share. But, it has given undertaking that once the licence is granted, Infozillion and Teletech will set up new special purpose venture (local company) and foreign shareholding will be cut under 51 percent. Besides, the Teletech has claimed it has a total of 14.7 million subscribers and running operation in Armenia, Montenegro and Slovenia since 2006.

Mobile number portability is a technology that allows customers to change their operators after a specific timeframe retaining their existing eleven digit number. The government has fixed Taka 30 as charge for the service.

BTRC has been trying to introduce the MNP service, which would help bring more competition to the market and improve the service quality, for the last few years.

The license acquisition fee has been set at Taka 10 crore, and the winning company will have to share 15 percent of its revenues with the government from the second year onwards. The company must provide the service within 180 days of getting the licence. Currently, some 72 countries including neighbouring India and Pakistan have introduced the service, with Singapore being the pioneer in this field.