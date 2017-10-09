Minor found dead in Manikganj

Manikganj – An eight-month-old minor girl was found dead in a pond at Baniyajhuri village of Ghior upazila on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Taha Islam, daughter of Sohel Miah, a resident of Sheldhara village.

Robiul Islam, officer-in-charge of Ghior Police Station, said that locals spotted Taha’s body floating in the pond beside a road adjacent to Baniajhuri union parisad in the morning and informed police.

Later police recovered the body and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital for an autopsy.

Sohel Miah alleged that his wife Jahanara Begum killed his daughter over family feud.

Jahanara along with his girl went out from the house early in the morning, said Sohel.

Police later arrested Jahanara from the sadar upazila.