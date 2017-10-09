MillenniumDevelopment Goals and Bangladesh

Bangladesh, compared to other developing countries has performed remarkably well, especially over the last seven years in the millennium development Goals (MDGs) set by the United Nations. Analysts agree that we have made major progress in the following areas- reducing headcount poverty and the poverty gap ratio (more than 45 percent of the extremely poor have been pulled out of the poverty trap); decreasing malnourishment and the number of underweight children under five years of age; attaining gender parity in primary and secondary education in both rural and urban areas; increasing the net enrolment ratio at the level of primary schools; lowering infant mortality rates and the maternal mortality ratio; increasing the percentage of one-year-old children immunized against measles and polio, reducing deaths from malaria and tuberculosis and in the provision of improved drinking water.

It would be worthwhile to mention here that the British Medical Journal in an article published on 15 September 2015 has taken note of the advances made by Bangladesh with regard to women and children’s health. That has been done in the context of positive comparative analysis also undertaken with regard to moving forward in other countries like China, Egypt and Vietnam.

Nevertheless, economists have correctly pointed out that Bangladesh still has to overcome quite a few other challenges. They have referred to our government’s progress report entitled ‘Millennium Development Goals: Bangladesh Progress Report, 2015 and its observations related some indicators. They include- employment to population ratio; proportion of population below minimum level of dietary energy (calorie) consumption; completion of primary schooling up to Grade 5; adult literacy rate of 15+ year-old population till the age of 24 (only 58.5 percent); ratio of girls to boys in tertiary education; share of women in wage employment in the non-agricultural sector; proportion of seats held by women in the Parliament; proportion of births attended by skilled health personnel; antenatal care coverage and proportion of population with access to essential medicines on sustainable basis.

The Report also accepts the presence of some other trends that have to be overcome. They include the existence of poverty pockets; functional unemployment and underemployment among the rural and urban youth; continuing dropout rate, quality of education at the primary and secondary levels; universal access to reproductive health and also resource constraints related to the providing of safe drinking water in all parts of the country. It has been estimated that Bangladesh needs to spend about US$ 3.0 billion per year to meet all the goals. Resource constraints have however limited average expenditure to around US$ 1.74 billion per year over the last 22 years. The government has set targets to bring down poverty to 13.5 percent by 2021 and also achieve universal literacy by the end of this decade. These are ambitious targets and will require not only political will and resources but also public-private partnership and corporate social responsibility.

The government, in this regard, will also have to address the underlying causes. That includes- enhanced vulnerability due to natural causes and climate variability, social exclusion and income opportunity. Yes, we seem to be having a growing informal economy and that is facilitating tertiary growth. Nevertheless, such growth at the end of the day is bound to hurt good, accountable and functional governance. It will also promote corruption and erosion in values.

One way forward for the government would be to implement with greater coordination and seriousness the Social Safety Net Programmes (SSNP) that are in place to meet the basic needs of the people in the following sectors- food, shelter, education and health. The programmes covered within SSNP include Food for Work (FFW), Vulnerable Group Development (VGD), Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF), allowances for disabled, old age pensions and grants for orphanages. If concerted efforts can be taken, then we can take serious strides forward, particularly in the non-urban areas.

The agreed SDGs adopted during the 70th UNGA will succeed the MDGs with effect from 1 January 2016. Bangladesh, according to Planning Commission Professor Shamsul Alam will be one of the “early starters” for achieving the SDGs since we have incorporated most of the proposed 17 goals of the SDGs in different sections of our 7th Five Year Plan. It may be noted here that Bangladesh in its Post 2016 Development Agenda has included 11 goals, 58 targets and 241 measurable indicators. That includes improving human resources potential through technical education and vocational training, eradicating poverty and removing inequality, ensuring sustainable food security and nutrition for all, particularly the marginalized communities. In addition, there will also be an emphasis on universal access to health and family planning services and environmental sustainability through the creation of climate change resilient infrastructure. The UN drafted Agenda is slightly wider and envisions greater engagement with the civil society.

However, one must at this point, also draw attention to two basic facts that have hampered the functioning of achieving MDGs by the developing nations. Firstly, developed countries failed over the last fifteen years to allocate the necessary funding to the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to enable them to come out of the puddle. They have failed to fulfil their commitment to providing 0.07 percent of their Gross National Income (GNI) as development aid to the LDCs. The other disappointing factor has been the absence of transparent and accurate statistics in matters of development within the LDCs. This second feature has hampered the correct identification of measures that need to be taken in the socio-educational and cultural sectors.

It is understood that this time around the financing plan for the SDGs will be guided by the 134 point Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA). This was adopted in July this year at the Third International Conference on Financing for Development. This document mentions the importance of the private sector within the equation of development and lays stress on private investment initiatives. One expects that this can be achieved through the creation of infrastructure financing through development finance institutions and blended finance that combines concessional public finance with non-concessional private finance. There are also suggestions regarding risk mitigation instruments and pooled funding structures. From this point of view, the government needs to bring forth greater coordination between their relevant authorities and private sector institutions like the- Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF), the FBCCI, and other important Chambers of Commerce. This will enable the examination of new business opportunities and that will facilitate at the end of the day necessary growth within the matrix of achieving the SDGs. Sustainable development needs to be inclusive, integrated and integral.