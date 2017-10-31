Militant-free society will help realize SDGs: Inu

DHAKA – Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said today that to create a society where the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) are achieved “militants and tamarind-clerics” had to be routed and people’s representatives and social organizations had to participate effectively and the media had to play the role of a sentinel, reports BSS.

The minister was speaking at a seminar on SDGs at the Bangabandhu Convention Center at Agargaon organized by the Palli Karma Shahayak Foundation (PKSF).

He also said that the SDGs would be attained along with the 10 directives of the prime minister through participatory development, utilizing digital technology, improving nutritional standards and attaining the objectives of the 7th Five Year Plan.

“People’s representatives and the media must take account of the development activities,” he said.

He said to build a green, prosperous and equitable Bangladesh there was no option but to have social and political peace.

The meeting was chaired by the chairman of PKSF Dr Quazi Kholiquzzaman while the key-note paper was read by managing director of PKSF, Abdul Khaleque.