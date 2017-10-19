Menon for making Bangladesh historical days as tourist products

DHAKA, – Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Rashed Khan Menon today said the government has undertaken promotional activities to make different historical days of the country as tourism products, reports BSS.

“We are working to promote observance of our Pohela Boishakh, 21st February, Ekushay book fair, Independence and Victory days before

international travelers as tourist products,” he said while speaking at a function at Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) in the capital.

He said besides natural beauty, Bangladesh has a rich cultural and political history to present before the international arena.

“Specially glorious and valiant history of our Great Liberation War and its historic places can be made tourism products for the international tourists,” he said.

The function was organized to exchange experience of a couple, named Alamgir Ahmed Chowdhury and Chowdhurani Dipalee Ahmed, who recently traveled from Dhaka to West Bengal of India riding a motorbike to encourage people of the neighboring country to visit Bangladesh.

The BTB CEO Dr M Nasir Uddin presided over the function.